In the episode, we celebrate Portland District's 150th Anniversary with Mr. Kevin Brice, the former Deputy for Programs and Project Management at the Portland District.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 16:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66920
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108453348.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:09
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 1
|Track #
|42
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Inside the Castle Celebrates 150 years with Portland District, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT