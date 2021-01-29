Inside the Castles talks with Agents of Revolution

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Civil Works Directorate has been revolutionizing the way they do business. In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with leaders from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division about how they have been rewarding Agents for the Revolution.



Learn more about the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division by visiting them on the web at: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/