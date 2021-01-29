Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castles talks with Agents of Revolution

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Civil Works Directorate has been revolutionizing the way they do business. In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with leaders from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division about how they have been rewarding Agents for the Revolution.

    Learn more about the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division by visiting them on the web at: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/

    Inside the Castle
    Great Lakes and Ohio River Division
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

