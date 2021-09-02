In this episode, we are joined by Jorianne Jernberg, the acting director of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) management division for the Environmental Protection Agency.
The WIFIA program accelerates investment in our nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental loans for regionally and nationally significant
projects.
https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2017-08/documents/wifia-2-onepager-508-1-web-final2.pdf
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 10:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67039
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108489739.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:34
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 1
|Track #
|45
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Inside the Castle Talks with EPA about WIFIA, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT