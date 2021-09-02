Inside the Castle Talks with EPA about WIFIA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67039" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we are joined by Jorianne Jernberg, the acting director of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) management division for the Environmental Protection Agency.



The WIFIA program accelerates investment in our nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental loans for regionally and nationally significant

projects.



https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2017-08/documents/wifia-2-onepager-508-1-web-final2.pdf