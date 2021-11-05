The Corps provides critical infrastructure to the Nation and in this episode Inside the Castle has a candid discussion with Mr. Eddie Belk, Programs Director at the Mississippi Valley Division, about why investing in critical infrastructure is important to the Nation.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 16:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66508
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108377357.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:40
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 1
|Track #
|35
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|23
This work, Inside the Castle Talks Aging Infrastructure with Eddie Belk, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT