Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle Talks Aging Infrastructure with Eddie Belk

    Inside the Castle Talks Aging Infrastructure with Eddie Belk

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The Corps provides critical infrastructure to the Nation and in this episode Inside the Castle has a candid discussion with Mr. Eddie Belk, Programs Director at the Mississippi Valley Division, about why investing in critical infrastructure is important to the Nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66508
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108377357.mp3
    Length: 00:29:40
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 35
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 23

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks Aging Infrastructure with Eddie Belk, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT