Inside the Castle - Climate Research and Development

In this episode, Inside the Castle talks about the Corps' Climate research and development efforts with Dr. Joseph Corriveau, Director of the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory and Dr. Tom Douglas, a Senior Scientist at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering, Alaska Laboratory. The Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).



To learn more about the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory visit their website at: https://www.erdc.usace.army.mil/Locations/CRREL/