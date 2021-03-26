Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside the Castle - Climate Research and Development

    Inside the Castle - Climate Research and Development

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle talks about the Corps' Climate research and development efforts with Dr. Joseph Corriveau, Director of the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory and Dr. Tom Douglas, a Senior Scientist at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering, Alaska Laboratory. The Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).

    To learn more about the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory visit their website at: https://www.erdc.usace.army.mil/Locations/CRREL/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 20:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66206
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108323236.mp3
    Length: 00:26:53
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 31
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Climate Research and Development, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Climate
    ERDC
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT