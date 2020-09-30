Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside the Castle Discusses Work and Life Balance

    Inside the Castle Discusses Work and Life Balance

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle has candid conversation with Corps staff about work/life balance and how their life has changed during the recent pandemic

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64594
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108060088.mp3
    Length: 00:42:18
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Composer River Bend Brass provided intro and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 4
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Discusses Work and Life Balance, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pandemic
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Work and Life Balance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT