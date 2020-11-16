Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle learns about Future Directions

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle talks to the USACE Headquarters Future Directions team to learn more about what they do and how the work they do assists USACE with successfully executing projects and building relationships with external partners.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 14:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64808
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108094663.mp3
    Length: 00:33:30
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Composer River Bend Brass Band provided intro and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 12
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle learns about Future Directions, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE

