Inside the Castle - Holocaust Remembrance

Inside the castle continues their series on diversity, equity, and inclusion in this Holocaust Remembrance episode. Ms. Lili Chester shares her family's history and talks about the experiences her family encountered during the Holocaust.



To learn more about the Holocaust visit the following links:



Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas

https://www.minndakjcrc.org/



U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

https://www.ushmm.org/



The Transfer of Memory Documentary

http://transferofmemory.org/the-collection.html