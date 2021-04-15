Inside the Castle - Holocaust Remembrance

Inside the castle continues their series on diversity, equity, and inclusion in this Holocaust Remembrance episode. Ms. Lili Chester shares her family's history and talks about the experiences her family encountered during the Holocaust.
To learn more about the Holocaust visit the following links:
Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas
https://www.minndakjcrc.org/
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
https://www.ushmm.org/
The Transfer of Memory Documentary
http://transferofmemory.org/the-collection.html
