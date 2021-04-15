Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Holocaust Remembrance

    Inside the Castle - Holocaust Remembrance

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the castle continues their series on diversity, equity, and inclusion in this Holocaust Remembrance episode. Ms. Lili Chester shares her family's history and talks about the experiences her family encountered during the Holocaust.

    To learn more about the Holocaust visit the following links:

    Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas
    https://www.minndakjcrc.org/

    U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
    https://www.ushmm.org/

    The Transfer of Memory Documentary
    http://transferofmemory.org/the-collection.html

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66135
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108309101.mp3
    Length: 00:45:15
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 30
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 39

