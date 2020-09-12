Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside the Castle Commanders Roundtable with New Leaders Part 1

    Inside the Castle Commanders Roundtable with New Leaders Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle has a candid conversation with newly assigned USACE Headquarters leadership. In this episode, Inside the Castle learns more about MG William “Butch” Graham, Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works and Emergency Operations; COL Michael Clancy, Executive Director, Civil Works; and Mr. Alvin Lee, Director of Civil Works.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 09:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65093
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108129338.mp3
    Length: 00:35:21
    Artist Revoltuionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Composer River Bend Brass Band provided the intro and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 14
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Commanders Roundtable with New Leaders Part 1, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Civil Works
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    MG William Graham

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT