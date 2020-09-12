Inside the Castle has a candid conversation with newly assigned USACE Headquarters leadership. In this episode, Inside the Castle learns more about MG William “Butch” Graham, Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works and Emergency Operations; COL Michael Clancy, Executive Director, Civil Works; and Mr. Alvin Lee, Director of Civil Works.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65093
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108129338.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:21
|Artist
|Revoltuionize USACE Civil Works Team
|Composer
|River Bend Brass Band provided the intro and closing music
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 1
|Track #
|14
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Inside the Castle Commanders Roundtable with New Leaders Part 1, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT