    Inside the Castle with the Chief of Engineers

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle interviews the Chief of Engineers. Get to know the LTG Scott Spellmon and learn a little about his leadership philosophy and vision for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in this latest podcast episode.

    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Composer River Bend Brass Band provided the intro and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 16
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Government
    Inside the Castle
    Chief of Engineers
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

