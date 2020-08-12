Inside the Castle with the Chief of Engineers

Inside the Castle interviews the Chief of Engineers. Get to know the LTG Scott Spellmon and learn a little about his leadership philosophy and vision for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in this latest podcast episode.
