This episode highlights the USACE Public Private Partnership (P3) pilot project in Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota. To learn more about the USACE P3 pilot program visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Infrastructure/Infra_P3_program/
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 16:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65362
|Filename:
|2101/DOD_108199941.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:25
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works team
|Composer
|River Bend Brass Band
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 1
|Track #
|22
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, Inside the Castle - Fargo-Moorhead Public Private Partnership Pilot, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT