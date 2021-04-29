Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of an Emergency Management Specialist

Inside the Castle learns about the Corps' Emergency Management Specialists, the National Flood Fight Materiel Center and the Rock Island District's Flood Area Engineers. Listen in as we interview Mr. Cory Haberman, Emergency Management Specialist for the Rock Island District and Ms. Amanda Mueller, Emergency Management Specialist and Flood Area Engineer for the Rock Island District.



To learn more about the Corps Emergency Operations visit us at: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/