Inside the Castle learns about the Corps' Emergency Management Specialists, the National Flood Fight Materiel Center and the Rock Island District's Flood Area Engineers. Listen in as we interview Mr. Cory Haberman, Emergency Management Specialist for the Rock Island District and Ms. Amanda Mueller, Emergency Management Specialist and Flood Area Engineer for the Rock Island District.
To learn more about the Corps Emergency Operations visit us at: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 11:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66319
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108335138.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:32
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 1
|Track #
|32
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|22
This work, Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of an Emergency Management Specialist, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT