Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of an Emergency Management Specialist

    Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of an Emergency Management Specialist

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle learns about the Corps' Emergency Management Specialists, the National Flood Fight Materiel Center and the Rock Island District's Flood Area Engineers. Listen in as we interview Mr. Cory Haberman, Emergency Management Specialist for the Rock Island District and Ms. Amanda Mueller, Emergency Management Specialist and Flood Area Engineer for the Rock Island District.

    To learn more about the Corps Emergency Operations visit us at: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66319
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108335138.mp3
    Length: 00:32:32
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 32
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of an Emergency Management Specialist, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Rock Island District
    Emergency Operations
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT