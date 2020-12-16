Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Talks Policy with Robyn Colosimo

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Audio by Maj. Kimberly Farmer Mendez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle has a candid conversation with Ms. Robyn Colosimo, Director of Policy and Legislation for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. This episode discusses how policy is made within Corps and the Administration.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65162
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108146532.mp3
    Length: 00:37:42
    Artist Revoltuionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Composer River Bend Brass Band provided the intro and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 17
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks Policy with Robyn Colosimo, by MAJ Kimberly Farmer Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Policy
    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Robyn Colosimo

