    Inside the Castle - Mission Spotlight -Operations with Tom Smith

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In today's episode, Inside the Castle talks with Mr. Tom Smith, Chief of Operations and Regulatory, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters, to learn about the Corps' Operations mission and how his staff is making revolutionary change across the Corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 17:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66074
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108296630.mp3
    Length: 00:32:36
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 29
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Mission Spotlight -Operations with Tom Smith, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Inside the Castle
    Tom Smith
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

