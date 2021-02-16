Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Celebrates 150 Years with Charleston District

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode of the Inside the Castle, we talk with staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District who are celebrating 150 years of serving South Carolina. Listen and learn how Charleston District has been delivering world-class solutions for South Carolina and the Nation.

    #CGSCorps150

    AUDIO INFO

    Inside the Castle
    Charleston District
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    150 Anniversary

