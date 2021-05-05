Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Collaboration and Public Participation Center of Expertise

    Inside the Castle - Collaboration and Public Participation Center of Expertise

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with team members from the Collaboration and Public Participation Center of Expertise about how they help the Corps build collaborative capabilities across the agency as well as deliver innovative collaborative processes, tools and techniques that builds a more collaborative culture.

