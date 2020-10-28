Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Social Justice Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle talks about some of the social challenges the nation is facing and interviews a couple U.S. Corps of Engineers employees to get their perspectives.

