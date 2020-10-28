Inside the Castle talks about some of the social challenges the nation is facing and interviews a couple U.S. Corps of Engineers employees to get their perspectives.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 09:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64639
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108067965.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:39
|Artist
|Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
|Composer
|River Bend Brass Band provided the intro and closing music
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 1
|Track #
|9
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Government
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Inside the Castle Social Justice Part 1, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT