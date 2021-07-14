Inside the Castle Talks Serious Gaming

Inside the Castle talks with Hunter Merritt, a Social Scientist at the Institute for Water Resources, and John Kucharski, a Research Scientist at the Engineering Research and Development Center’s Environmental Laboratory, about serious gaming that is enhancing collaborative efforts across the agency.
