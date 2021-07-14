Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Talks Serious Gaming

    Inside the Castle Talks Serious Gaming

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle talks with Hunter Merritt, a Social Scientist at the Institute for Water Resources, and John Kucharski, a Research Scientist at the Engineering Research and Development Center’s Environmental Laboratory, about serious gaming that is enhancing collaborative efforts across the agency.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 10:58
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks Serious Gaming, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    ERDC
    IWR
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Serious Gaming

