CSAF and CMSAF connect with Airmen in CENTCOM AOR during holiday visit

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, accompanied by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, recently concluded a multi-day visit to bases across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, engaging with service members assigned to Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), Dec. 18-22, 2025.

The visit highlighted key advancements in capabilities within AFCENT. Among them, Air Force Defenders are leading the charge in setting the standard for Joint Light Tactical Vehicle training and fielding. This initiative is crucial in modernizing the force and replacing the legacy vehicles like the Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, also known as the Humvee, ensuring enhanced protection and mobility for security forces.

"Our deployed Airmen are vital to maintaining stability and security in this critical region," Wilsbach stated during the visit. "Their hard work, professionalism, and dedication are a testament to the unwavering commitment to peace through strength. I am incredibly proud of what they bring to the fight—to fly, fix and win."

Further emphasizing operational capabilities, the visit spotlighted the critical role of the C-130 Mission Generation Force Element, which supports intra-theater airlift hub operations and cargo hub operations. These operations are essential for maintaining logistical support and enabling rapid response capabilities throughout the AOR.

"The motivation and innovation displayed by our Airmen are truly inspiring,” said Wilsbach. “They are adapting and overcoming challenges every day, ensuring mission success in a dynamic environment. It's an honor to serve alongside them."

Throughout the visit, both Wolfe and Wilsbach spent time with the deployed forces, including all-calls with an opportunity for questions and feedback to the leadership.

“The Airmen here demonstrate a remarkable attitude and are dedicated to the mission,” said Wolfe. “The CENTCOM AOR is a key strategic location for generating Airpower. Your presence here matters. Thank you for taking care of your teams, enabling us to connect with allies, and getting after the mission.”

The visit also included a demonstration of base defense capabilities against Unmanned Aircraft System threats, culminating in a battle-drill simulating a real-world engagement, highlighting the readiness and effectiveness of deployed forces.

“We are focused on ensuring our Airmen possess the readiness required to deter aggression and, if necessary, prevail against any adversary in this dynamic region,” said Wilsbach. “Their ability to adapt, innovate, and project power decisively is essential to our continued success within the CENTCOM AOR."

In addition to engaging with Airmen, Wilsbach and Wolfe met with key regional military leaders, further strengthening partnerships and reinforcing the mutual commitment to security cooperation. During their tour of the AOR, the top Air Force leadership met with Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force; Maj. Gen. Rashed Al-Shamsi, Commander of the United Arab Emirates Air Force and Air Defense; Maj. Gen. Faisal bin Khalid Al-Ghanim, Commander of the Qatar Emiri Air Force; Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hiyasat, Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force; and Brig. Gen. Nasser Al Waheeb, Deputy Commander of the Kuwait Air Force.

The discussions focused on enhancing interoperability, addressing shared security challenges, and ensuring a continued unified front in promoting stability within the CENTCOM AOR.