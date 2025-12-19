CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, deliver a briefing to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The senior leaders emphasized their two key priorities to fly and fix aircraft as the primary means of deterring adversaries and preparing to fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)