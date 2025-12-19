CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe host an all-call during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)