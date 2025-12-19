(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 1 of 3]

    CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe host an all-call during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 02:24
    Photo ID: 9455992
    VIRIN: 251220-F-AL288-1011
    Resolution: 4686x3347
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    380AEW
    CENTCOM
    CSAF
    CMSAF

