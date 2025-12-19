CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach receives a gift from Maj. Gen. Faisal bin Khalid AL-GHANIM, Qatar Emiri Air Force commander, during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Beyond interacting with Airmen, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe engaged with key regional military leaders, fortifying partnerships and reaffirming a shared dedication to security cooperation. Discussions centered on improving interoperability, tackling common security challenges, and maintaining a united front to promote stability within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|12.21.2025
|12.21.2025 09:12
|9456147
|251221-F-XK483-1015
|5001x3572
|10.23 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|5
|0
