CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe tour a Qatar Emiri Air Force facility during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. Beyond interacting with Airmen, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe engaged with key regional military leaders, fortifying partnerships and reaffirming a shared dedication to security cooperation. Discussions centered on improving interoperability, tackling common security challenges, and maintaining a united front to promote stability within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)