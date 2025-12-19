(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe tour a Qatar Emiri Air Force facility during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. Beyond interacting with Airmen, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe engaged with key regional military leaders, fortifying partnerships and reaffirming a shared dedication to security cooperation. Discussions centered on improving interoperability, tackling common security challenges, and maintaining a united front to promote stability within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 09:12
    VIRIN: 251221-F-XK483-1056
    Holiday
    AFCENT
    STANDING WATCH
    CENTCOM
    CSAF
    CMSAF

