CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, center, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, left, listen to Capt. Antoine Keys, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing A38 watch officer, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. A highlight of the visit was a demonstration of base defense capabilities against Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) threats. This culminated in a battle-drill simulating a live engagement, vividly illustrating the readiness and effectiveness of deployed forces in countering drone threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9458410
|VIRIN:
|251222-F-UX118-1002
|Resolution:
|7017x4221
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
