CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach listens to a question from an Airman assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing during an all-call in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM AOR. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)