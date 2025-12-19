CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach congratulates a Qatar Emiri Air Force pilot training graduate during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Beyond interacting with Airmen, Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe engaged with key regional military leaders, fortifying partnerships and reaffirming a shared dedication to security cooperation. Discussions centered on improving interoperability, tackling common security challenges, and maintaining a united front to promote stability within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)