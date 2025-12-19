U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, second from left, takes a group photo with Airmen assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM AOR. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9458416
|VIRIN:
|251222-F-UX118-1008
|Resolution:
|6398x4265
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.