U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, right, speak to Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing during an all-call in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. This visit offered Airmen across the CENTCOM AOR a first look at the new leadership team and its priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9458412
|VIRIN:
|251222-F-UX118-1005
|Resolution:
|6419x4279
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.