    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command [Image 3 of 10]

    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe presents a coin to Senior Airman Spencer Carriveau, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 09:12
    Photo ID: 9456140
    VIRIN: 251221-F-KV687-2016
    Resolution: 5068x3372
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Holiday
    AFCENT
    STANDING WATCH
    CENTCOM
    CSAF
    CMSAF

