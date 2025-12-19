CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe presents a coin to Senior Airman Spencer Carriveau, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)