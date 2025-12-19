Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe answers a question during a visit to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 21, 2025. Wolfe highlighted the importance of Airmen fostering a warrior culture by taking pride in their craft, holding each other to the highest standards and building toughness by enduring challenges together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.