CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, third from left, speaks to Maj. Gen. Faisal bin Khalid AL-GHANIM, Qatar Emiri Air Force commander, during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Beyond interacting with Airmen, Wilsbach and Wolfe engaged with key regional military leaders, fortifying partnerships and reaffirming a shared dedication to security cooperation. Discussions centered on improving interoperability, tackling common security challenges, and maintaining a united front to promote stability within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 09:08
|Photo ID:
|9456155
|VIRIN:
|251221-F-AO111-1046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
