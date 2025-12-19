(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, third from left, speaks to Maj. Gen. Faisal bin Khalid AL-GHANIM, Qatar Emiri Air Force commander, during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Beyond interacting with Airmen, Wilsbach and Wolfe engaged with key regional military leaders, fortifying partnerships and reaffirming a shared dedication to security cooperation. Discussions centered on improving interoperability, tackling common security challenges, and maintaining a united front to promote stability within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 09:08
    VIRIN: 251221-F-AO111-1046
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    AFCENT, CSAF, CMSAF, CENTCOM, STANDING WATCH, Holiday

