CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, third from left, speaks to Maj. Gen. Faisal bin Khalid AL-GHANIM, Qatar Emiri Air Force commander, during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Beyond interacting with Airmen, Wilsbach and Wolfe engaged with key regional military leaders, fortifying partnerships and reaffirming a shared dedication to security cooperation. Discussions centered on improving interoperability, tackling common security challenges, and maintaining a united front to promote stability within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)