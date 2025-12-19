CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, center right, take a group photo with Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. During the holiday season, Wilsbach and Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM AOR as a gesture of gratitude for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)