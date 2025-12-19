(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays [Image 8 of 8]

    CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, center right, take a group photo with Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. During the holiday season, Wilsbach and Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM AOR as a gesture of gratitude for their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HOLIDAY
    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    CSAF
    CMSAF

