CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, second from left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, left, speak to Lt. Col Stefanie Purdie, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of staff, and Senior Master Sgt. Sasha Alejandro, A1 superintendent over manpower, personnel and Personnel Support for Contingency operations, prior to a coining ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)