Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe coins U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Prince Bandong, Air Force Central Area of Command Air Warfare Center superintendent, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9455993
|VIRIN:
|251220-F-AL288-1069
|Resolution:
|4427x3162
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.