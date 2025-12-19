CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe coins U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Prince Bandong, Air Force Central Area of Command Air Warfare Center superintendent, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. During the holiday season, General Wilsbach and CMSAF Wolfe visited Airmen deployed to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility. The visit offered a chance for the senior leaders to express their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by Airmen far from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)