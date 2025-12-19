CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe answers a question during a visit to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 21, 2025. Wolfe highlighted the importance of Airmen fostering a warrior culture by taking pride in their craft, holding each other to the highest standards and building toughness by enduring challenges together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)