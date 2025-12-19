(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command [Image 10 of 10]

    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe answers a question during a visit to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 21, 2025. Wolfe highlighted the importance of Airmen fostering a warrior culture by taking pride in their craft, holding each other to the highest standards and building toughness by enduring challenges together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 09:12
    VIRIN: 251221-F-PQ421-1024
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    AFCENT
    STANDING WATCH
    CENTCOM
    CSAF
    CMSAF

