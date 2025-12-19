CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays

U.S. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe delivers a speech to Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing during an all-call in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. Wolfe emphasized that the service draws its strength from Airmen and their families, noting that investing in readiness, leadership and trust across units is key to meeting future challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
