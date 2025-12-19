CSAF and CMSAF tour 332 AEW for the holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach, left, coins Capt. Jeffrey Bennett, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. Wilsbach recognized multiple outstanding Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing for significant acts of innovation, leadership, and dedication to Air Forces Central’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)