CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe walk with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Willow Briones-Ortiz, 380th Maintain the Force Element community programs flight chief, during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held all-calls, shared meals in smaller gatherings, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on the challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed the leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)