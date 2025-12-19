(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe walk with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Willow Briones-Ortiz, 380th Maintain the Force Element community programs flight chief, during a visit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held all-calls, shared meals in smaller gatherings, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on the challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed the leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 02:24
    Photo ID: 9455994
    VIRIN: 251220-F-AL288-1276
    Resolution: 3830x2736
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF and CMSAF visit 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    380AEW
    CENTCOM
    CSAF
    CMSAF

