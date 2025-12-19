(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, speak during an all-call in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held all-calls, shared meals in smaller gatherings, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on the challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed the leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 9456150
    VIRIN: 251221-F-PQ421-1036
    Resolution: 5918x3938
    Size: 15.46 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command, by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    AFCENT
    STANDING WATCH
    CENTCOM
    CSAF
    CMSAF

