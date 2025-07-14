NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division inducted 18 scientists and engineers into its Fellow Program during a July 16 ceremony. Held simultaneously at China Lake and Point Mugu, the event recognized their technical leadership, innovation, and mentorship across the warfare center.



The NAWCWD Fellow Program honors top technical performers through peer nomination and selection across three levels: Associate Fellow, Fellow and Esteemed Fellow. Associate Fellows represent the top 3% of NAWCWD’s scientific and engineering workforce; Fellows the top 0.75%; and Esteemed Fellows the top 0.25%. Inductees are evaluated by existing Fellows based on their technical accomplishments, responsibility, and contributions to warfighting capability.



“Peer recognition, and the credibility that comes with recognizing true expertise, has to remain a critical part of this program,” Executive Director Dan Carreño said. “The technical depth that you all represent is just astounding.”



This year’s inductees included nine Associate Fellows, one Fellow, and one Esteemed Fellow from China Lake, and four Associate Fellows and three Fellows from Point Mugu.



This year’s Associate Fellows are Maxim Apalboym, Dr. Jessica Cash, Lynne Clarke, Jeffrey Collom, Dr. Claresta Dennis, Gretchen Hefley, Jack Loui, Travis Liston, Andrew Schlueter, Jeffery Scott, Patrick Simpson, Dr. Thao Tran-Ngo, and Dr. Kenneth Young.



This year’s Fellows are Dr. Andrew Chen, Jacqueline Garcia, Mason Paulec, and Dr. Peter Zarras.



This year’s Esteemed Fellow is Nancy Cheadle.



These individuals represent expertise in spectrum warfare, nanomaterials, propulsion chemistry, telemetry, seeker systems, digital modeling, and applied testing. Their work spans critical mission areas such as ALQ-231 jamming pod development, conformal antenna design for missile telemetry, solid fuel ramjet analysis, and integration of offensive and defensive systems across the electromagnetic battlespace.



Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, thanked inductees for their contributions and emphasized the importance of sustained technical knowledge within government.



“It is great to see colleagues and family members at both sites here to celebrate folks making incredible contributions to our Navy, our nation, and to the warfighters who protect our way of life and support peace around the world,” Hash said. “That key piece of knowledge, that key piece of understanding, it is right here in the government. And you all are the ones doing that work.”



Several of this year’s Fellows began their careers through the Engineer and Scientist Development Program and now serve as mentors to the next generation.



“Keep doing what you're doing. Share that knowledge. Who are you working with that’s the next Associate Fellow or Esteemed Fellow?” Carreño said.

