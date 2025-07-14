NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mason Paulec points to his name on the Fellows Program display board after being inducted as a 2025 NAWCWD Fellow. Paulec was recognized for his achievements in infrared signature measurements, analysis, and countermeasures testing. He developed airborne calibration innovations and modeling tools that improve threat realism in operational test environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)