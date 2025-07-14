Dr. Kenneth Young is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for achievements in energetic materials research, including synthesis and scale-up of novel compounds. Young scaled production of advanced explosives like poly 3-nitrato oxetane and CL-20, directly supporting extended-range munitions and warfighter readiness. His work bridges lab innovation with fielded capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|07.15.2025
|07.24.2025 12:21
|9201123
|250716-N-LR875-5327
|3000x2400
|4.95 MB
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
