NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Kenneth Young is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for achievements in energetic materials research, including synthesis and scale-up of novel compounds. Young scaled production of advanced explosives like poly 3-nitrato oxetane and CL-20, directly supporting extended-range munitions and warfighter readiness. His work bridges lab innovation with fielded capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)