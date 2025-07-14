NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeffery Scott is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for achievements in modeling and simulation in support of the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile program. Scott developed mission data packages and modeling tools that enabled precise targeting and real-time support to Fleet operations. His work ensures effective employment of advanced weapons in contested environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)