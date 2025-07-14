Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 1 of 4]

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Daniel Radke, the longest-serving chief test engineer in Naval Air Systems Command history, addresses newly inducted Fellows during NAWCWD’s Fellows Induction Ceremony. Radke, an Esteemed Fellow with 40 years of service at Point Mugu, shared lessons from his career and encouraged the new class to lead with technical integrity and purpose. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 17:18
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAWCWD
    Inductee Ceremony
    Fellow Program

