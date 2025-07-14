NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Daniel Radke, the longest-serving chief test engineer in Naval Air Systems Command history, addresses newly inducted Fellows during NAWCWD’s Fellows Induction Ceremony. Radke, an Esteemed Fellow with 40 years of service at Point Mugu, shared lessons from his career and encouraged the new class to lead with technical integrity and purpose. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)