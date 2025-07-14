Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 7 of 11]

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Dr. Thao Tran-Ngo is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for achievements in thermal properties of energetic materials and combustion science. Tran-Ngo designed and built experimental setups to measure ignition energy, assess pyrotechnic systems, and improve the safety and reliability of Navy munitions. Her work delivers data critical to qualifying next-generation weapons for Fleet use. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 12:21
    Photo ID: 9201120
    VIRIN: 250716-N-LR875-4749
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 11 of 11], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAWCWD Fellows Program, Technical Excellence, Mission Impact, Warfighter Support, Scientific Leader

