NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Dr. Thao Tran-Ngo is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for achievements in thermal properties of energetic materials and combustion science. Tran-Ngo designed and built experimental setups to measure ignition energy, assess pyrotechnic systems, and improve the safety and reliability of Navy munitions. Her work delivers data critical to qualifying next-generation weapons for Fleet use. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)