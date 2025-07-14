Dr. Thao Tran-Ngo is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for achievements in thermal properties of energetic materials and combustion science. Tran-Ngo designed and built experimental setups to measure ignition energy, assess pyrotechnic systems, and improve the safety and reliability of Navy munitions. Her work delivers data critical to qualifying next-generation weapons for Fleet use. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9201120
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-LR875-4749
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 11 of 11], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
No keywords found.