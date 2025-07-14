NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño, far right, joins 2025 Fellow Program inductees during NAWCWD’s Fellows Induction Ceremony on July 16, 2025. The Fellows Program recognizes peer-nominated scientists and engineers whose technical leadership and mentorship support warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)