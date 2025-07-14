Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño, far right, joins 2025 Fellow Program inductees during NAWCWD’s Fellows Induction Ceremony on July 16, 2025. The Fellows Program recognizes peer-nominated scientists and engineers whose technical leadership and mentorship support warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 17:18
    Photo ID: 9193969
    VIRIN: 250716-N-LR875-7290
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 4 of 4], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download