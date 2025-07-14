Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 5 of 7]

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Jacqueline Garcia is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for her achievements in digital radio frequency memory technology for electronic attack systems. Garcia led the design and fielding of high-fidelity threat simulators used in harsh military environments. Her work enables cost-effective testing and training by replicating advanced threats that can’t be presented as physical targets. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 19:12
    Photo ID: 9199586
    VIRIN: 250716-N-TC277-1567
    Resolution: 8640x4860
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
