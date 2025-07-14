Jacqueline Garcia is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for her achievements in digital radio frequency memory technology for electronic attack systems. Garcia led the design and fielding of high-fidelity threat simulators used in harsh military environments. Her work enables cost-effective testing and training by replicating advanced threats that can’t be presented as physical targets. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
