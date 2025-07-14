NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Claresta Dennis is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for developing high-density fuels for missile propulsion. Dennis led efforts to replace Jet Propellant 10 to increase weapon range and applied advanced laser diagnostics to support combustion science, propulsion, and directed energy research. Her work enables safer, more efficient propulsion systems for future munitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)