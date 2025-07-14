Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Rear Adm. Keith Hash, far left, joins 2025 Fellow Program inductees during NAWCWD’s Fellows Induction Ceremony on July 16, 2025. Inductees are selected by peers in recognition of technical excellence, innovation, and support to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 17:18
    Photo ID: 9193971
    VIRIN: 250716-N-TC277-1588
    Resolution: 7566x4256
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAWCWD, Fellow Program, Inductee Ceremony

