Rear Adm. Keith Hash, far left, joins 2025 Fellow Program inductees during NAWCWD’s Fellows Induction Ceremony on July 16, 2025. Inductees are selected by peers in recognition of technical excellence, innovation, and support to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
