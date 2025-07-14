NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Andrew Chen is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for his achievements in technology development and spectrum warfare systems. Chen led efforts to deliver 24-hour threat environment capabilities on the Point Mugu Sea Range and helped develop antenna systems for the ALQ-99 electronic warfare pod. His work strengthens Fleet defense by enabling realistic training and enhancing tactical mission planning. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)