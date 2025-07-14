Dr. Andrew Chen is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for his achievements in technology development and spectrum warfare systems. Chen led efforts to deliver 24-hour threat environment capabilities on the Point Mugu Sea Range and helped develop antenna systems for the ALQ-99 electronic warfare pod. His work strengthens Fleet defense by enabling realistic training and enhancing tactical mission planning. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9199567
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-TC277-7044
|Resolution:
|7938x4465
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
