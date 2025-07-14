Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 1 of 7]

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Dr. Andrew Chen is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for his achievements in technology development and spectrum warfare systems. Chen led efforts to deliver 24-hour threat environment capabilities on the Point Mugu Sea Range and helped develop antenna systems for the ALQ-99 electronic warfare pod. His work strengthens Fleet defense by enabling realistic training and enhancing tactical mission planning. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 19:12
    Photo ID: 9199567
    VIRIN: 250716-N-TC277-7044
    Resolution: 7938x4465
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

